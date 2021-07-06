Pedaling The Gospel One Conversation At A Time: Neil Tomba’s Story

Pastor Neil Tomba started on the Santa Monica Pier and biked all the way to Maryland for the sole-purpose of starting conversations and listening. On the way, he met countless strangers–each with a story, each with eternal worth. On this episode of the Honest Conversations podcast Neil sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to redefine evangelism and to show that the way to tell people about Jesus always starts with listening.

Neil Tomba is the senior pastor of Northwest Bible Church in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2019, he embarked on an amazing journey that he had been dreaming about for years.

He started in Santa Monica, California, and bicycled all the way across the United States of America to Annapolis, Maryland. Along the way, he had intentional conversations with people from all walks of life and belief systems about the things that really matter in their lives—issues of faith, matters of the soul, experiences that affect everything people think about.

In short—he biked across America to have conversations about God. And yes, the trip was incredible. But no, it wasn’t easy.

The trip is over but the conversations are only just getting started.

