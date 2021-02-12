People Fail, God Doesn’t.

Here’s the truth: people fail, but God doesn’t.

I read the same headlines you do and it’s disheartening to see people who we recognize fall and see their name be tarnished by their actions. Sometimes we lose that perspective that it’s in our nature as humans to fail. There have been moments in our lives where we have been influenced by pastors and leaders and theologians, we’ve read their books, we’ve soaked up their ideology. They’ve helped come to know God more, but it doesn’t mean they can’t fail. They live in the same sinful, broken world that we do.

We must be reminded of what it says in Genesis 4:7, “If you do what is right, will you not be accepted? But if you do not do what is right, sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you, but you must rule over it.” Take heart: people are going to fail, but God never does.