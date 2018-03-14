  • Follow KCBI
FM Loading...
You are at:»»Perseverance

Perseverance

March 14, 2018
By on Praise Wall

My wife and I have been married for almost 9 years now. While yea that is still a very short time to be together its been a long nine years for us. From the moment we got married we’ve struggled financially. We had a lot going for us in our relationship, but finances were a constant issue. Through all the struggle though the past year has shown God’s faithfulness and blessing. I was able to get out of a bad situation and blessed with a full time job, benefits, and the opportunity to move up that is very real. My wife left the same company for a better paying job with much less stress. We were able to move from an apartment that was a constant reminder of our circumstances to a place we’re happy to be and fits our family size. Even more through it all we’ve had a few financial blessings from a woman we don’t know, but my mother-in-law does and because God put us on her heart we are finally feeling that weight lift. As it was during the struggle it still rings true all praise goes to God

Share.








 






Listen every hour from 6am - 7pm to KCBI to enter to WIN Tickets, a 1-Night Hotel stay, and $100 Gas Card to the Roadshow 2018!
Enter the correct keyword for the hour and you will be entered into a drawing to win hotel accomodations, gas card, and 2 tickets to see For King and Country, Matthew West, and Natalie Grant at The Roadshow 2018!
Submit Entry
Valid contact details required to be notified if you are the winner!
close-link
X