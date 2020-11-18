Places In North Texas Hiring During The Holidays

Are you looking for work? If so there are several companies in North Texas adding thousands of employees as they add staff in stores and at area fulfillment centers ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon

Amazon has announced that it will be hiring 4,900 seasonal workers in North Texas for stowing, picking, packing shipping, and delivering customer orders as well as in management, human resources, and technology as part of an effort to hire 100,000 seasonal workers across the country, the Dallas Morning News reported. The positions will pay a minimum of $15 an hour and include benefits and a path to a longer-term career.

CVS Health

CVS Health said Monday that it wants to immediately hire 15,000 employees to prepare for an expected rise in COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter. More than 10,000 of those will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who can help dispense medications and administer COVID-19 tests. More here.

Best Buy

Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of employees to work at stores and distribution centers nationwide during the holiday shopping season. The company says hiring fairs will look to fill seasonal positions in sales, customer service, merchandising, inventory and more. They offer a minimum wage of $15 per hour. Anyone who is interested in applying can visit their nearest store to learn more. Same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers are possible, the company said in a news release. Job applications are also available online. More here.

UPS

UPS has announced that it expects to hire over 5,517 seasonal employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021. Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour, while pay for package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 per hour. More here.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s said they will hire more than 4,000 seasonal positions at their fulfillment center in DeSoto. Kohl’s said distribution center employees are offered access to a free on-site health center, over-the-phone hiring, weekly paychecks and a 15% Kohl’s discount. The company is also planning on hiring seasonal associates in stores. More information on those positions can be found at careers.kohls.com.

Michaels

According to the Dallas Morning News, Michaels will bring on 16,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. and Canada, an increase from the 15,000 it hired in 2019. The company said it hires roughly 50% of its seasonal employees full time.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club announced in October that it will be hiring 2,000 supply chain workers for the holiday season, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Target

Target said they are beefing up staff to support contactless shopping services and shopper safety this holiday season. Target is expected to hire about 3,000 people in North Texas to fill various positions, including overnight roles. The company said distribution centers will also be hiring more seasonal workers than last year. Target said they offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. Target said seasonal employees have access to free health care through virtual doctor visits, free backup care, free counseling, PPE and a waived absenteeism policy for coronavirus-related illness, including quarantine and confirmed illness pay. The company said nearly 40% of season hires stay with Target after the holiday season. More here.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven says they plan to hire 20,000 more employees in U.S. to meet continued demand during the ongoing pandemic. The Irving-based chain said they have hired more than 50,000 people since March, more than twice what they had planned, and that they’ll need thousands more to work in their 9,000-plus U.S. stores. They have not said how many of those jobs are in North Texas. More here.

Thank you to our friends at NBC 5 DFW for providing this list! If you’d like to view their updated list of job openings, you can click here!