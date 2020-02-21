Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Please Pray For Don Burns’ Son-In-Law

Something has recently come up in Don’s family that has really been affecting everybody. Recently, Don’s son-in-law, Will went to the hospital because of some gallbladder issues and now it’s left their daughter Kayla and their son Judah worried as doctors look to see what they can do. If you can, please keep them in your prayers as they navigate this difficult time.

*Update: Will has been told that he won’t leave the hospital with his gallbladder. They are currently doing more tests to see if it is something else as well. If not, surgery will most likely be today but if there is something else, surgery will be tomorrow. Thank you for your continued prayers about this situation.*

Image may contain: 5 people, people smiling, people standing

If you find yourself in need of prayer and would like to join the ever-growing community of prayer we have at KCBI, you can always submit your prayer requests at The Prayer Center and you can be assured that the staff of KCBI is praying for you as well as our listeners.

