The Morning Show

Please Pray For Doug & His Family

By October 21, 2021 No Comments

First off, we just want to say that your prayers have truly been appreciated during this time. The amount of encouragement that has come in for Doug & his family over the course of the last few weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary. However, sadly, Doug’s mother-in-law passed away last week and the funeral happened this week.

While we ultimately know that she is in a better place right now reunited with her Heavenly Father, we continue to ask that you pray for Doug & his family as they mourn and grieve this huge loss.

You May Also Like

Jay AllenThe Morning Show

Success Looks Different For Everyone

Jay Allen
Jay AllenOctober 21, 2021
Jay AllenThe Morning Show

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Canva

Jay Allen
Jay AllenOctober 21, 2021
Jay AllenThe Morning Show

3 Financial Lessons We Learn From The Story Of Joseph

Jay Allen
Jay AllenOctober 18, 2021
X