Please Pray For Doug & His Family

First off, we just want to say that your prayers have truly been appreciated during this time. The amount of encouragement that has come in for Doug & his family over the course of the last few weeks has been nothing short of extraordinary. However, sadly, Doug’s mother-in-law passed away last week and the funeral happened this week.

While we ultimately know that she is in a better place right now reunited with her Heavenly Father, we continue to ask that you pray for Doug & his family as they mourn and grieve this huge loss.