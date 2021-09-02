Please Pray For Doug & His Family

Recently, Doug & his wife found out some very tragic news. His mother-in-law, who has fought cancer before and lives in Michigan, just found out that cancer has popped up and needs to be operated on quickly. However, because of the situation with COVID-19, no operating rooms are currently available to take her and right now there are about 100 people in line in front of her to be operated on at the moment.

While we know that these circumstances seem dire and heartbreaking, we believe in God who can do anything (Matthew 19:26). We ask today that you would lift up Doug, his wife, and most of all, his mother-in-law as they navigate this situation and find out next steps.