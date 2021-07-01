Please Pray For Our Own Don Burns

If you’ve been listening to the Morning Show for the last year or so, you know our own Don Burns struggles with a condition called Atrial Fibrillation or in short, Afib. Usually you would get a procedure called an ablation and it should eradicate the problem (or at least a majority of it) but sometimes it doesn’t completely fix it so medication is the next available route.

Well recently, Don’s condition was getting worse and it was advised that he undergo another ablation in order to fix the issue and while the procedure was a success, some side effects did come into play. Here is the update his wife Valerie provided:

“It has been a rough day! Don came to the hospital for a 2nd ablation on his heart for Afib. After much pain, that painkillers didn’t really touch, they did an echo and discovered he had fluid around his heart. They went back in tonight and drained that and left the drain tube in. The pain meds have finally kicked in so I am praying for much relief overnight. His “maybe I will come home late today” has turned into Friday at the earliest. We would certainly welcome your prayers during this time as he heals.”

So that’s what we’re going to ask of you as well. We’re thankful that Don is healing and that the doctors found this problem and were able to catch it but of course, we just ask that you pray alongside us as we lift up Don and his wife Valerie during this time.