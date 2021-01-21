Please Pray For Pastor Ed Young & His Family

Ed Young, Senior Pastor of Fellowship Church here in the metroplex, as well as his family are grieving the tragic death of his oldest child, LeeBeth Young, at the age of 34.

In a statement on social media, the Texas-based pastor said LeeBeth had died on Monday night.

He said she was “now healed and whole” but did not reveal the exact cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that I write these words. Last night, our precious and cherished daughter LeeBeth passed away. She was our firstborn, and we celebrate her life,” Young said.

LeeBeth was a committed Christian like her father and previously served in the communications and video department for the church he founded – Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas.

LeeBeth was a committed Christian like her father and previously served in the communications and video department for the church he founded – Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas.