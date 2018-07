My son who is the picture of health has been

in a lot of pain for the last 3 weeks and he finally when to several doctors and they did not know what was going on because his pain was coming from his spine. After a couple of weeks the pain was in the spine and in the stomach area. He when to the ER on 7/1/18 and was told he has non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He ate right all of his life and is a body builder. Pray that God heals him