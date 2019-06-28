Please Stop Believing God’s Mad At You

I’ve been a Christian for 35 years and I STILL struggle with believing that God’s grace is what “got me in” in terms of being saved, getting to heaven, and eternal life, but now …. It’s up to me! I’ve been given the key to the house, but will I walk in on my own power, and always keep it clean? Grace got me to the starting line, now I’ve got to work hard and earn my way to the finish line.

Ever felt like that? Like grace was for beginners, but the experienced believer knows knows how to get things done for God. It’s almost as if we silently believe Jesus didn’t say “It Is Finished”. We believe He said “It Is Finished….IF…”

I’ve got some more thoughts about that I shared on the air today, and I hope you’ll listen when you get a chance. God is FOR you.