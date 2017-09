If your very own child was taken from you in the act of cold blooded murder, would you ever be able to forgive the killer? And not only forgive them, but later adopt them as your own child?

Ike Brown did.

The phrase “Unconditional Love” has never been more real to me then it was after watching this incredible story at an Eleven 22 service a couple weeks ago. Take 15 minutes to listen & watch this unthinkable act of forgiveness and mercy.

Watch the full documentary produced by Eleven 22 below: