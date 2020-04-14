PODCAST: Doug Hannah with Jason Gray | These Days Won’t Be Painless, But We Will Get Through This

I had a few moments to chat home studio-to-home studio with my friend Jason Gray, who like most of us is socially distancing as best as he can, and trying to stay healthy.

We talk about HOW we deal with our fears during this time.

From a recent post on Jason’s Facebook Page…

Here’s what I’ve been wondering: how much of what I have called a discipline of hope and “preaching the gospel to myself” is actually a thinly veiled attempt to escape my pain.

For instance, when I feel anxious about money, do I quickly shoo that fear away with “hope?” Or do I engage with it to see what it’s trying to tell me?

Underneath my anxiety I might discover I don’t trust God as my provider as much as I thought I did (when my trust was untested). Digging deeper still I might find that I have some unresolved disappointment with God that would be good to work through.

I hope you enjoy our conversation…