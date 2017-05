Joby Martin

AHHHH the busyness of life...time to take the time to pray because it's worth it. I moved from Jacksonville, Florida almost 2 months ago and wanted to share my pastor with you ~theresa

All throughout the Scriptures, Jesus continuously finds ways to get out of the busyness of saving the world to find time to spend with the Father. So if that’s true, why don’t we pray?