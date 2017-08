A lot of us are raising children and we all have our own set of rules that we want our kids to live by, but thanks to Aaron Conrad, we’ve got a pretty good list to go by if you have a son!

Hear the funny conversation that Jeff & Rebecca had this morning regarding this subject:

If you want to see the full list from Aaron Conrad, you can read it here!

SOURCE: https://aaronconrad.com/2017/08/23/rules-for-my-son-2/