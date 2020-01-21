Popular Christian Singer Welcomes 5th Baby – Born at Home

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. – Psalm 139:13-16
What a blessing it is to welcome a child into your home! Congratulations to Francesca Battistelli as she welcomed her 5th child/blessing on Sunday morning. She posted her announcement on her social media:
Benjamin Dale Lewis Goodwin was born peacefully at home at 3am Sunday morning, January 19th. He weighed 9lbs 14oz and is 21 inches long. His middle names honor both of his Godly grandfathers, and Benjamin means “son of my right hand.” We are smitten with him and enjoying all the snuggles in this precious season. Thank you for your love for our family! Children are a blessing from the Lord!
Congratulations to the entire family, we pray for continued health for mama and baby and sleep…in abundance 🙂