Thanksgiving Dinner…in a chip? Is it Possible?

Pringles is trying to make it a thing. And I wanna try it out! You open up a tray of different flavors that you can combine together in one bite…kinda like when you mix things together on your plate at Thanksgiving Dinner! So the flavors they have created are Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie. So some combos that might be worthy of a try would be:

Turkey + Mashed Potatoes + Cranberry = Classic!

Green Bean Casserole + Stuffing = Cozy!

Pumpkin Pie + Mac & Cheese = Crazy!

They didn’t ask me to review their Thanksgiving chip packs but Food & Wine Magazine did and here’s their thoughts CLICK HERE