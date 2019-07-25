Power Moves That Pay Off

If you feel that the work you do is undervalued, then you’re not alone. More than 8 out of 10 American workers feel they’re underpaid, a report from the jobs site Indeed found.

Don’t settle for less. Here are some steps to get you feeling confident — so you’ll go in there and land that raise!

1. Look Put Together

You don’t need to wear something ultra stuffy or overly formal when you it’s time to have “the talk” with the boss, but you do need to dress neatly and comfortably. Make sure you look like a professional who respects the workplace and deserves to be paid more. This could be an excuse to do some clothes shopping, but it’s for a very good cause. In a 2018 survey from the staffing firm OfficeTeam, 80% of managers said how you dress for your job affects your ability to get ahead at work.

2. Don’t Focus On How Long You’ve Worked There

Make sure that you indeed deserve a raise — and sorry, but length of time on the job doesn’t count. Whether you’re actually valuable to the company is what’s important. Do you have a diverse set of transferable skills? How much does the company stand to lose if they had to replace you? Starting the negotiation by boasting about your seniority can be counterproductive, so focus on your accomplishments instead.

3. Point Out Real Accomplishments

If you can point to real accomplishments, you will be in a much better position to negotiate the raise you deserve. Demonstrate your value to the company using concrete examples. These can be situations like any great newcomers you helped recruit, the times you’ve taken the lead on projects or work initiatives, or times where you’ve saved the company money.

4. Do Some Research On Average Salaries

Be sure to do your homework before you walk into the boss’s office and request a raise. You may feel you’re not being paid what you’re worth, but you need to make certain the market agrees with you. Resources such as Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics can provide valuable information on average salaries for your position, and you can use that data to back up your request for a pay raise. You will also be in a stronger position if the company you work for is profitable — the managers of money-losing businesses are unlikely to hand out raises (at least not without a very good reason).

5. Practice Your Pitch

Even if you have the data on your side and can demonstrate a long list of accomplishments, asking for a raise can be an intimidating experience. That’s why it is so important to practice your sales pitch ahead of time. The “product” you’re pitching is you. Practicing what you will say can help a lot, so ask a trusted friend or family member to help you rehearse. Have the friend play your boss and give you push-back when you start making your request. Brainstorm certain objections the boss might have, and prepare your answers. Listen to your friend’s input, too — it’s helpful to have a second opinion on your pitch.

