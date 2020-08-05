Praise for His Provision

My husband recently lost his job and I have been having you pray for him. He has a friend that has a moving/transport company that has given my husband work the last 3 days. Our car suddenly was having issues so my husband rented a car to go to his friend’s. Last night the friend wanted to pay for the rental car, which we put on our cc. When his friend went to the bank to pay the rental, he paid off my husband’s card. When he called me I just cried. I have been praying that my husband would see that God will provide and that only He can give him a job. My husband said that we need to slow down and get into church. God is so GOOD! My husband will be able to work 3 days a week with his friend until the Lord opens other doors.