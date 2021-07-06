Praise Wall

PRAISE GOD my son is healthy

My son was so worried because of the area of the country LA COUNTY has been hit hard and was just opened recently, being the TV/Movie industry , he was so worried he would be out of work again, (he didn’t work much of last year, (March until December Hiatus) and production was so limited this year until recently …..he get tested often , he was feeling bad since June 30th (was at Knotts Berry Farm on the started feeling bad since then) ….doing many vitiams, and alternative meds these last few days and was worried for this weeks work that he probably had covid……was tested today and it came back NEGATIVE !! I thank God for Him keeping my son well and I Thank all of the KCBI people that prayed for him

X