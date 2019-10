A couple of weeks ago, I submitted a prayer request on KCBI asking, fellow listeners to pray that the Lord would give me a job that was well paying and a job that I would enjoy. After a little after a year of being unemployed, the Lord answered my heart’s desire with a yes & amen! I start November the 4th! Thank you Lord for encouraging me in my faith! Thank you for the one year much needed break! I hope others will be encouraged by this praise report. Blessings!