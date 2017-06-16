Praise to our God and all KCBI’s prayer Warriors

I want to thank everyone for the miracle yesterday as I did not go to jail and I am on the right track with God. Thank you all for the prayers on the KCBI’s prayer request, without our prayer warriors this would have not been possible. I love each and every one of you and I will continue to pray for you all and KCBI. What a wonderful station to have in my life. Your my rock on the way to work in the morning and on my drive home. Rebecca and Jeff are just amazing!
Praise to our God and all KCBI’s prayer WarriorsJune 16, 2017
