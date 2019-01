My sister’s husband has been going through a great battle with Cancer. Today I was told by my sister that he got out of surgery at M.D. Anderson but now he is facing something new. He was takin back in because of a rising heart rate and fever. they think it is sepsis… Please pray for him, pray for him to not give up the fight, for a recovery of both the cancer and the probable sepsis diagnosis, and that whatever God wills, that my sister is given strength and peace of mind through Jesus.