Please pray for my daughter “Eboni”. She is very confrontational and has a rebellious spirit. She has the spirit that my mother and sister had. My mother planted these negative seeds in her head while my mother was living. She always refer back to the past and I believe this is hindering her from going forward. Please pray that harvesters will come into her life to witness to her. She constantly refers back to what my husband and I did and didn’t do. Thank you in advance for your prayers.