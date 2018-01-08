Please Pray for my grandson, Robin. He is 27 years of age. He is depressed and tired. Chronic fatigue syndrome.He has contact with healthcare. Pray for his mother and father too. Pray also for me, his grandmother . Pray for forgivness and love in the family.
Thank you in advance.
Pray for my grandson, Robin, and the whole family.January 8, 2018
Please Pray for my grandson, Robin. He is 27 years of age. He is depressed and tired. Chronic fatigue syndrome.He has contact with healthcare. Pray for his mother and father too. Pray also for me, his grandmother . Pray for forgivness and love in the family.
Share.