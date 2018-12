I was going to ask for prayer just now. However, after going through the lists on KCBI prayer requests list, I changed my mind. I decided that I have already been VERY blessed by the Lord. I want to let everyone know that I prayed for as many as possible on the prayer requests list. I know God loves you and is watching over you & loved ones. Please do not give up! All things work together for good for those who love the Lord. I pray your prayers will be answered!