My ex- wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The doctors were able to remove 90 percent of the tumor. After the surgery they told her she had stage 4 brain cancer. After months of chemotherapy she is doing well until she went for a MRI. The doctors found something else they aren’t sure if it’s another tumor or scaring from the operation. Please dear Lord help her through all of this, restore her health. We have a 14 year old daughter who’s really needs her mom now and years to come, when she graduates, marriage, and grandchildren. Please dear father help Ericka..
Prayer for my ex -wife with brain cancer.April 9, 2018
