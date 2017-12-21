Prayer for Son with Leukemia’

We are long time listener’s and contributor’s to KCBI. Our 59 year old son who is a Christian recording

engineer in Nashville, Tenn. in August he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This is

not an easy form of Leukemia to live with but is curable. We would appreciate prayers lifted up to our

Lord for his healing.

Thank you,

Woody and Carol Schober

Irving, Texas