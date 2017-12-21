We are long time listener’s and contributor’s to KCBI. Our 59 year old son who is a Christian recording
engineer in Nashville, Tenn. in August he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This is
not an easy form of Leukemia to live with but is curable. We would appreciate prayers lifted up to our
Lord for his healing.
Thank you,
Woody and Carol Schober
Irving, Texas
Prayer for Son with Leukemia’December 21, 2017
We are long time listener’s and contributor’s to KCBI. Our 59 year old son who is a Christian recording
Share.