Asking for Prayer for Susan who is having emergency surgery tomorrow at 1:30 She is having surgery on her right hand – wrist, thumb and forearm. She is an accountant and is losing feeling in her right arm, fingers, etc. She went to a care now facility in January but they took x-rays and stated NOT broken. Got to hurting so badly and NO FEELING went to ER and it WAS broken back in Jan. Quite a bit of damage. PLEASE PRAY that she will regain feeling and strength but Dr not too hopeful.. God is in charge and can heal! To God be the GLORY!