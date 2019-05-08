Prayer request

I am asking for prayers for myself; I like to help people and volunteer but I am asking God to provide a profession in which I can make a great living getting paid to do that while making a difference. I have been trying to find my footing for a while also financial burdens to be released and a financial miracle. Prayers also for Robert Foster who is sick, the finding of the murder for my cousin JayVion Walden and the healing and the speaking of Jesus to Jarred Depugh. I know this is an awful lot but if you can pray that would be helpful and mean alot.

God Bless,

Edward Calloway