Prayer request for my son

Please pray for my son Stephen. His employer is wanting to move him to New Jersey and he lives in Houston. He battles anxiety and depression and for the first time in his adult life (he’s 26) he is happy and has lots of friends. He doesn’t want to relocate. Pray God’s will and a hedge of protection around him. He’s also looking for his life partner. Pray that she come along soon. He struggled with drugs in his early twenties and I pray that those demons don”t ever come back to haunt him. Thank you folks at KCBI. You all are a part of my life every day! Love you all.