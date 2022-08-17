Praise Wall

Prayer to rest on God

My children and I have been separated based on lies and unknown agendas putting my children in harm’s way.

Please pray for my children’s safety as the system is broken!

Please pray that I am able to be quiet and focus in prayer so that God gets all the glory!

Please pray for my children to remember my love for them!

Please pray that my children remember to turn to God!

Please pray for my children to know the truth and not listen to untruth!

So thankful for prayer warriors coming alongside my children and I during this difficult situation!

