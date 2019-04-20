Prayers For Healing & Peace

I am a single mom – 25 yr old daughter, 17 yr old son, 5 yr old son. I’m in the hospital again, because of neuro stuff. I’m very down about it, as always. My 17 yr old son, will be 18 next month. He has autism. Mentally he is 6 yrs old. He’s been a treatment center since Dec 2017. He now has to go to an an adult living center. Now what we wanted. But, it’s best for him. I just prayer for peace for my mind, in dealing with all this. I need to stay in HIS word. My kids & my church family, are the reaon, I face each day, every day. Thank u and God Bless