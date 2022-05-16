Praying For Buffalo

There will be a day that the hatred of this world will not be the top news story, unfortunately, today is not that day.

I’ve got to be honest, the horror that happened in Buffalo over the course of the weekend hit me hard. That’s where I used to broadcast to for 13 years. My cousin’s boyfriend was heading there to shop but stopped to help someone else, I’m receiving messages from former listeners who knew people whose lives were taken, so I ask you to join me in this prayer.

Father, hatred is all around, please give us your hedge of protection Lord and your spirit of discernment for when it is near. Help us to search our own hearts for hatred that may be hidden and cleanse us of it, Lord. Bring comfort for those who are mourning in Buffalo, and for those who are mourning in Houston, Laguna Woods, California and right here in North Texas who are all trying to make sense of evil attacks. The devil comes to steal, kill, and destroy, but you Lord have come that we may have life, and have it more abundantly. So, bless us with your spirit of love that we may share that in this hurting world, and we will give you all the praise. In Jesus precious name. Amen.