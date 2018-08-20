Praying for Recovery

Please pray for my son Ryan,we are here again this morning waiting to get into Turtle Creek rehab.He has been fighting his alcohol addiction for several years.I pray this time he will ask God for the strength and believe and trust in Him ,then do the foot wk.to recover from this terrible dis- ease! Please Lord, bless and be with the people who care for and treat these sick alcoholics and drug addicts! Cunning, baffling, powerful is this disease! You alone can overcome it,in Your powerful name we pray! Amen…