Praying For The Chalk Mountain Fires

July 20, 2022

As we continue to monitor the Chalk Mountain fires taking place about 45 miles from Fort Worth in Somervell County, I came across a post from one of our KCBI volunteers who happens to live near the area affected and I wanted to pass it along to you.

“Please join me in praying for our community. Several active fires right now. Hearing reports that they lost two fire trucks and two squad cars to one of them. There is ash falling outside. If you have the capability to move livestock and are in the area, that is greatly needed as well.”

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayers for calm winds, rain, and protection of those battling to contain the fire damage And for those who call this area home, Lord, please help them to safely evacuate and keep your hand of protection over their homes. Amen.

-Sonny

