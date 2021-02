As a community and family here at KCBI, we just wanted to take a moment to pray for those affected by this morning’s crash that took place this morning in Fort Worth. We empathize with the families who are experiencing waves of emotion as they’re walking the journey of unexpected loss. We pray that the Lord will make his presence felt when we don’t have the words to say and that he would give comfort and strength to those in need of it today and in the days ahead. Would you join us in prayer?