Preaching the Word

I grew up in the church and have heard many preachers preach. Having been saturated with sermons in my life, I love to hear those men of God who study God’s Word and preach and teach with clear insight, and show new or in depth meanings that speak to my mind and heart. KCBI provides sermons by, in my opinion, some of the best Christian ministers – Chuck Swindall, Dr. David Michael Jeremiah, and Dr. Erwin Lutzer. I listen to these men of God as much as I can. Thank you for giving us not only these programs, but also Christian music that praises our Lord and speaks to our hearts.