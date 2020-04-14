Priscilla Shirer Shares A New Way To Look At Easter

When it comes to Easter, we need to do more than simply celebrate it. We need to take it personally. At least, that is what Priscilla Shirer who is the daughter of Dr. Tony Evans, as well as a prominent Bible teacher, has to say.

Here is the transcript of the video from Lifeway if you’d like to read what she had to say:

“I want you to think about all that He went through in that last week of His life for you. It was a week where everything changed in the history of the world and in the trajectory of all of our lives.

It started on Palm Sunday. He rode into Jerusalem for you. He knew that when He got there the same people that were cheering for Him would be the same people—just days later—demanding that He be put to death. But He did it for you.

He came into Jerusalem and there were people that were so excited because this guy who was the Messiah they finally expected. They didn’t know whether or not He could redeem them from their sins. They didn’t know about all that stuff. But what they did think was that He was coming to restore political glory back to them. They had been so ravaged by the Romans that they were expecting this was the guy that was gonna restore Israel to her former glory.

So they laid down their palm branches and they shouted, “Hosanna! King of the Jews!” They were so excited because, I mean, they’d been conquered by everybody at that point—by the Assyrians, and by the Babylonians, and the Persians, and the Greeks, and the Romans. They were zero for five and their season was not improving at all.

So they were excited that somebody had finally come. They were so excited that Jesus was going to give them political victory. They didn’t realize that that’s not why Jesus came. He didn’t come to Jerusalem to kick out the Romans. He came to kick out sin. He came to make sure that none of us had to pay our own wages for our sin. Aren’t you glad about it?

That’s not what they expected. It’s not even what they wanted. Can I just take a rabbit trail to tell you that to me, Palm Sunday represents all the times that we get really excited because of all the things we expect that Jesus has come to do for us. Palm Sunday represents when we’re celebrating God we’re so excited because we have predetermined expectations of what He desires to do in our life. Palm Sunday is when we celebrate because we think He has come to bring miracles with no requirements, no dying, no suffering, but this Jesus came to lay down His life.

On the very next night, He had dinner, a final dinner, with the disciples. And it’s when He took those simple elements, the bread and the wine, and He said, “This is My flesh that will be broken for you. This is My blood poured out for you. Do this in remembrance of Me.” Forever symbols and reminders of the fact that He was about to be crushed for you and for me.”