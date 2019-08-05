Private, Public, or Home School? How Christian Parents Should Choose

How should Christian parents school their children? In this episode of Honest Conversations, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with Jill Miller, who has taught in both public and private settings.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!