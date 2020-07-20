Prodigals, Prison & Redemption

What began as typical teenage rebellion landed Jarrad Stuart in prison for over ten years. Recently released, now Jarrad and his mother, Debbie, share their story of heartbreak and redemption on the Honest Conversations Podcast. If you or anyone you know is parenting a prodigal (or challenging) child, this episode is a #must hear #mustshare.

Debbie Stuart is on fire … to draw women into the Word of God and equip them to become powerful influencers in their families and communities.

She is the new Director of Ministry Initiatives at Hope for the Heart. Most recently she served as Director of Church and Leadership Development for Women of Faith and previously served as Director of Women’s Ministry at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. Debbie has been a Women’s Ministry Consultant and Trainer for LifeWay Christian Resources for 15 years. God formulated Debbie’s ministry vision and helped shape her leadership skills while she served as Director of Women’s Ministry at Willow Point Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, from 1994 through 2003.

To encourage women to develop a lifetime habit of spending daily quality time with God, Debbie authored 20 Minutes a Day for the Rest of Your Life, which is a great workbook for developing your study time with the Lord and incorporating Biblical principles for personal application. Proceeds help support Prison Ministry. Her sequel, 20 Lessons Learned from 20 Minutes a Day will be available in May 2015. She has further communicated God’s transformative truths to women through serving as a conference/retreat speaker and a Bible teacher.

