Provision and Mercy of God!

My friend Jon had a tear and hemorrhage in his eye. I prayed for him and posted a request on this site and posted on another site as well.
My niece also prayed for him. by the time I was through posting, i hear back from Jon that his eye had been saved!!! an eye doctor gave him half off the surgery and was able to save his eye. Literally the eye doctor said your eye is saved.
Praise Jesus!!!!!!!
