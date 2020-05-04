Psychologists Say To Do This To Motivate Your Kids While At Home

If you’re like our own Rebecca Carrell, you are really understanding the struggle of having to take on the responsibility of handling your kid’s schooling at home in addition to your normal day-to-day routine. One of the biggest struggles that parents are facing right now is simply the act of motivating their kids to not only do school work but also to do well. That’s why we decided to talk about a few things that we as parents can do that can improve this area of our lives during this changing time.

Involve your children in setting the schedule. No one, adult or child, likes to feel they have no control over their time. Discuss the schedule with your kids and make sure you incorporate at least some of their suggestions. “When children participate in creating guidelines and schedules, they are more likely to believe the guidelines are important, accept them and follow them,” Grolnick notes. Allow as much choice as possible. “Parents can present some chores around the house, and children can choose which they prefer. They can also pick when or how they complete them,” Grolnick writes. “Parents can also give children a choice about what fun activity they would like to do at the end of the day or for a study break.” Be empathetic. This is hard on kids. Really listening to their feelings isn’t just the loving thing to do, it will also make things run more smoothly at home. “Children will be more open to hearing about what they need to do if they feel that their own perspectives are understood,” Grolinick says. She advises parents to acknowledge how difficult and lonely this period is for their kids. Explain your rules. No one likes to obey rules they don’t understand. A pandemic doesn’t change that. Explain your reasoning. Problem-solve together. Problems will arise no matter how thoughtful and inclusive you are. When they do, solicit your child’s input on how to resolve the issue.

If you’d like to read the full article we referenced on the air by MSN, you can click here!