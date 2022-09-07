Putting On The Full Armor Of God

If you feel like I’m in a battle, you are not alone. In fact, the Bible talks about us being in battles and facing things that are not flesh and blood but in the spiritual realm.

In Ephesians 6:10-13, the Apostle Paul reminds us that God doesn’t leave us defenseless in the battles that we’re facing. It says:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” – Ephesians 6:10-13

When we put on this whole armor of God, we will be prepared for Satan’s attempts to attack us with pride, envy, lust for forbidden pleasures, itching ears, disappointment, discouragement, doubt or division—or any other tricks he may use. By learning, believing and trusting in the truths of Scripture, we are inviting God to train us up. As a result, we will become more like the King we serve.