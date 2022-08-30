Putting Others Before Ourselves

A man was visiting a tribe in Africa and he proposed a game to some of the kids that were running around. He put a basket of fruit at the far end of the field and said whoever gets to the basket first wins all the fruit. But something weird happened after he said that. When he told the kids to run, instead of running individually, they grabbed hands and ran together as one group. Puzzled by their decision, he asked them, “Why?”. Because if one of them could have had all the fruit, why wouldn’t they all be going after it? One of the kids said, “how can one of us be happy if all the others are sad?”

This response is such a great reminder of what Philippians 2:3-4 says:

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” – Philippians 2:3-4

When we understand the incredible sacrifice, grace, and mercy of God on our behalf, we realize that we have no use for pride. When we recognize God’s abundant grace, provision, and love, we understand that we have no need for selfishness. We need not focus solely on our own interests because we rest in our Savior. We have been adopted into an eternal family, and we can learn to love that family as the Father loves us.

Rather than be motivated by selfishness or pride, we can be of one mind with fellow believers and put their interests before our own.