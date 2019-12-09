In a #metoo #churchtoo world, how can we ensure our boys will grow up with a Christ-centered worldview? Dave Willis didn’t hold back when he sat down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodgriguez, covering everything from pornography to marriage to gender and everything in between. Listen to the podcast and find out how you can win a copy of Dave’s book, called “Raising Boys who Respect Girls.”



Dave Willis is a pastor and writer who has become one of America’s most trusted voices on issues related to marriage, faith, and family. He and his wife Ashley have built a strong following, reaching millions of married couples through their blogs, books, and videos. Their mission is to create resources focused on building Christ-centered marriages and families.

Dave and Ashley Willis work with an organization called MarriageToday where they are deepening their library of resources to help couples have a thriving marriage that lasts. Not only are they featured speakers at XO Marriage Conferences, but Dave and Ashley are bringing fresh, new, marriage content to all areas of the MarriageToday ministry including the Naked Marriage Podcast! Follow, rate, and review the podcast here: https://thenakedmarriagepodcast.simplecast.com/

They have four young sons and live near Dallas, TX.

Also, if you'd like to purchase his latest book, "Raising Boys Who Respect Girls: Upending Locker Room Mentality, Blind Spots, and Unintended Sexism"

