Raising Strong Daughters In A Toxic Culture

In a “like” driven society where social media is the new playground, raising daughters is a daunting task. Author and Parenting Expert Meg Meeker, MD sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) to talk tips and tricks to raise girls well.

Dr. Meg Meeker is a pediatrician who is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading authorities on parenting, teens and children’s health. With appearances on numerous nationally syndicated radio and TV programs, her popularity as an expert on key issues confronting families has created a strong following across America. Her work with countless families over the years served as the inspiration behind her best-selling books which include Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, Strong Mothers, Strong Sons and The Ten Habits of Happy Mothers. “Dr. Meg,” as she is popularly known, is the founder of The Strong Parent Project, a unique online learning community to equip and encourage parents. She resides in northern Michigan where she shares a medical practice with her husband, Walter. They have four grown children and four grandchildren. Learn more about Dr. Meg by visiting her website, www.megmeekermd.com.

If you’re interested in getting Dr. Meg Meeker’s new book, Raising a Strong Daughter in a Toxic Culture: 11 Steps to Keep Her Happy, Healthy, and Safe, you can buy it here! Here is the book description:

Parents have never had a tougher job than now. Our culture bombards our daughters with unhealthy role models, misleads them about the consequences of early sexual activity, and even adds to the confusion of adolescences by encouraging them to question their “gender.”

Meg Meeker has been a pediatrician for more than thirty years, is a mother and a grandmother, and has seen it all. She knows what makes for strong, happy, healthy young women—and what puts our daughters at risk. Combining that experience with her famous common sense, she explains the eleven steps that will help your daughter—whether she’s a toddler or a troubled teen—to achieve her full human potential.

In this book, you will learn:

The four biggest questions every daughter has—and that you must answer

Why it’s the quality, not the quantity, of your daughter’s friends that matters

The essential, complementary roles that mothers and fathers play

The dangers of social media—and how to help your daughter navigate them

What every daughter needs to know about God

Why depression is often a “sexually transmitted disease”

How to launch your daughter into successful womanhood

If you have a daughter and worry about her future, you need Dr. Meg’s advice.

