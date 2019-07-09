Random Acts of Kindness Charities provides relief for those that are affected by tragedy and promotes kindness/hope towards our fellow brothers/sisters.

Company Overview:

Your donations are used to provide much needed resources to those that are affected by natural disasters, tragedy, or that have simply lost hope. We provide food, tools for volunteers, care packages, toiletries, pet care supplies, basically anything and everything that is needed to help people get back what they lost and help them to survive. It could be finding some a place to live or as simple and putting a blanket on a homeless person and providing much needed nutrition.

The world can be a dark and unforgiving place…. Random Acts of Kindness Charities shines a light into the darkness and loves people though helping strangers without expecting payback, through charitable donations that would not exist otherwise. Whether it be simply paying for someone’s meal, giving someone a fan or AC unit, or as complex as providing much needed relief to disaster ridden areas by providing volunteers, tools, toiletries, food, pet supplies, etc. We believe that we can change the world with light and hope provided by our random acts of kindness.

Mission:

Our mission is to change the world through one random act of kindness at a time.

Call (817) 768-7323

info@rakcharities.org

https://rakcharities.org