Re-framing & Redeeming Food

By July 16, 2019 No Comments

Many women struggle with food. This week, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with HeartStrong Faith Conference speaker and author Margaret Feinberg to discuss her latest book, “Taste & See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers, and Fresh Food Makers.” Discover what a close examination of food can teach us about God, Scripture, and healing in this episode of Honest Conversations.

If you’d like to follow more of what Margaret is up to, visit her website here! You can also buy her book, “Taste and See” here! 

