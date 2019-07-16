Re-framing & Redeeming Food

Many women struggle with food. This week, Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with HeartStrong Faith Conference speaker and author Margaret Feinberg to discuss her latest book, “Taste & See: Discovering God Among Butchers, Bakers, and Fresh Food Makers.” Discover what a close examination of food can teach us about God, Scripture, and healing in this episode of Honest Conversations.

If you’d like to follow more of what Margaret is up to, visit her website here! You can also buy her book, “Taste and See” here!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!