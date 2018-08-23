READ NOW: College Student Discounts That You Need To Know About!

If you’ve ever been to college, you know that it’s a once in a lifetime experience. However, it also is a time of great financial strain so what I’m about to tell you is incredibly good news.

The cool thing about college is that everyone — businesses included — knows college kids can’t afford to spend *too* much money that they do NOT have. So you know that student ID you have?

It gets you college student discounts. Lots of them!

1. AMC Theaters

Discounted tickets on Thursdays

2. Apple Music

50% off

3. Cinemark

Discounted tickets

4. Regal Cinemas

Exclusive deals

5. Spotify

Spotify Premium for $4.99/month

6. New York Mets

$10 tickets with college ID

7. Amazon

6 months free Amazon Prime Student

8. Apple

Free pair of Beats with Mac purchase

9. Best Buy

Exclusive deals

10. FedEx

20-30% off shipping

11. Microsoft

Multiple discounts

12. Sprint

Multiple discounts

13. Verizon

Exclusive deals

14. Allstate

20% off

15. Gieco

15% off

16. Nationwide

Exclusive deals

17. State Farm

25% off

18. Amtrack

10% off and bonus points

19. Chevrolet

Preferred pricing

20. Choice Hotels

15% off

To see the full list of 52 discounts, you can click here!