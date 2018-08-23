READ NOW: College Student Discounts That You Need To Know About!

If you’ve ever been to college, you know that it’s a once in a lifetime experience. However, it also is a time of great financial strain so what I’m about to tell you is incredibly good news.
The cool thing about college is that everyone — businesses included — knows college kids can’t afford to spend *too* much money that they do NOT have. So you know that student ID you have?
It gets you college student discounts. Lots of them!
1. AMC Theaters
Discounted tickets on Thursdays
2. Apple Music
50% off
3. Cinemark
Discounted tickets
4. Regal Cinemas
Exclusive deals
5. Spotify
Spotify Premium for $4.99/month
6. New York Mets
$10 tickets with college ID
7. Amazon
6 months free Amazon Prime Student
8. Apple
Free pair of Beats with Mac purchase
9. Best Buy
Exclusive deals
10. FedEx
20-30% off shipping
11. Microsoft
Multiple discounts
12. Sprint
Multiple discounts
13. Verizon
Exclusive deals
14. Allstate
20% off
15. Gieco
15% off
16. Nationwide
Exclusive deals
17. State Farm
25% off
18. Amtrack
10% off and bonus points
19. Chevrolet
Preferred pricing
20. Choice Hotels
15% off
To see the full list of 52 discounts, you can click here!